EA Sports FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 started the Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team with Ligue 1 and continued it with the Premier League last week. However, there are still several weeks left of the fan-favorite promo. This week, we’re getting the Bundesliga, which features several big names from top teams. It’s safe to say that fans of Bayern Munich, Leverkusen, and Dortmund will be excited by the names below. Everyone else? Well, there’s always hope for Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for the Bundesliga TOTS and when the promo launches.

EA FC 25 Bundesliga TOTS Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania. The accounts have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Bundesliga Players

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Michael Olise – Bayern Munich

Dayot Opamecano – Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Jonathan Tah – Leverkusen

Grimaldo – Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen

Piero Hincapie – Leverkusen

Patrik Schick – Leverkusen

Serhou Guirassy – Dortmund

Nico Schlotterbeck – Dortmund

Jamie Gittens – Dortmund

Hugo Ekitike – Frankfurt

Mattias Svanberg – Wolfsburg

Robin Zentner – Mainz

Willi Orban – Leipzig

Nadiem Amiri – Mainz

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that leakers haven’t shared info about the other two leagues that will launch alongside the Bundesliga. We know that the Frauen Bundesliga and the Turkish Super Lig will drop on the same day as the Bundesliga, which means there will be a few dozen more top-rated players in the mix.

When Does Bundesliga TOTS Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, the Bundesliga TOTS will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on May 9th at 1:00 PM ET. As mentioned, the Super Lig and Frauen Bundesliga will launch at the same time.

The next week of Team of the Season will feature the Serie A, Europe Select, and NWSL. After that, we’ll get the La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F drop. Then, MLS, Rest of World, and Saudi Pro League will finish the normal rotation on May 30th, but FC 25 will bring everything back for one more week of Ultimate TOTS on June 6th.