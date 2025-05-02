EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Bend It Like Dec Evolution

The Premier League Team of the Season is officially here for EA Sports FC 25 fans. That means tons of powerful, new cards in the game, including top Prem stars like Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, and Virgil van Dijk. However, those players are tough to pack, so EA has added a few new Evolutions to the mix, including the Bend It Like Dec Evo that celebrates Declan Rice’s otherworldly free kick skills. Below, we’ve put together a full breakdown of the Bend It Like Dec Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bend It Like Dec Evolution Explained

The best news about the Bend It Like Dec Evolution is that it’s completely free. Even if you don’t plan to use the player in your main team, you should complete this Evo for free, high-rated fodder. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 87

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: CDM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +3 Overall, +4 Pace, +5 Shooting, +4 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +5 Crossing, +70 Curve, +7 Jumping, +5 Long Passing, +8 Short Passing, +70 Free Kick, +7 Stamina, +5 Strength, +7 Vision, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, the Block and Press Proven PlayStyles, the Dead Ball, Long Ball Pass, and Intercept PlayStyles+, and the Holding++ and Deep-Lying Playmaker++ Roles.

Best Players for Bend It Like Dec Evolution

The Bend It Like Dec Evolution isn’t the most powerful Evolution we’ve seen, especially at this stage. However, if you’re looking to create a free-kick weapon out of one of your midfielders, this does exactly that. Here are our picks for the Bend It Like Dec Evolution:

Winter Wildcards Declan Rice – Arsenal

FC Pro Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

NumeroFUT Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Winter Wildcards Vincent Kompany – Premier League

Grassroot Greats Pascal Gross – Dortmund

The Bend It Like Dec Evolution expires on May 16th. That will coincide with the fourth week of TOTS. We know we’re getting Serie A, Europe Select, and the NWSL that week, so it should be a big one for fans of teams in those leagues. Fans have been able to vote on the Premier League and Bundesliga teams, but not on the Ligue 1 squad, so we’re not sure if EA FC 25 will open the Serie A up for voting. Hopefully, we’ll know soon.