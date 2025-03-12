EA Sports FC 25 FUT Birthday 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

On March 7th, EA Sports FC 25 released the much-anticipated FUT Birthday promo into Ultimate Team. This yearly promo is always chock-full of fan-favorite players with massive boosts. This year’s version is giving out five-star/five-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves upgrades to every player. Recently, we got confirmation that this will be a two-week promo, and leaks for Week 2 have started making the rounds. Below, you’ll find the full list of players who have leaked for Week 2 FUT Birthday in EA FC 25.

EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Week 2 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania. Both leakers have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently been proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. The one caveat with that is that we know the Roma Trio of Victor Ibarbo, Seydou Doumbia, and Gervinho are officially coming with this drop. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Heroes and Icons

Hero Saeed Al-Owairan – Saudi Arabia (Season Pass Reward)

Hero Carlos Tevez – Argentina

Hero Victor Ibarbo – Columbia

Hero Seydou Doumbia – Ivory Coast

Hero Gervinho – Ivory Coast

Hero Yaya Toure – Ivory Coast (SBC)

Leaked Modern Players

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Harry Maguire – Manchester United

Luis Suarez – Inter Miami (Flashback SBC)

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

When Does FUT Birthday Start?

We don’t have to rely on leaks for this information. EA Sports officially confirmed that FUT Birthday will launch on March 14th at 1 p.m. ET. Most likely, this will be the last week of the promo and FC 25 will move on to something new next week. That said, we have seen promos stretched over three weeks or more so EA might surprise us.

Usually, they save those promos for the summer, but the developer recently confirmed Icon Franz Beckenbauer is returning on March 21st. With that in mind, the team might be planning to switch things from previous years.