FC 25 Title Update #10 Sees the Return of Fan-Favorite Icon

On March 10th, EA Sports FC 25 revealed the contents of its next Title Update. This is a big one for FC 25 fans, especially if you’re an Ultimate Team player. The 10th update brings back the fabled Roma Trio of Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho as new Hero cards. Plus, Franz Beckenbauer is coming back to the game as an Icon later this month. On top of all the new players, fans will enjoy new Clubs improvements, the new Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, and a host of minor updates across all of FC 25‘s modes.

As of this writing, Title Update #10 doesn’t have a release date, but fans should expect it to drop in-game later this week. That said, it’s worth noting that Beckenbauer won’t be available until March 21st, and the Roma Trio will come on March 14th as part of FUT Birthday Week 2.

To see everything that has been adjusted with this new FC 25 update, the full patch notes courtesy of EA can be found below.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Added Low Driven Shot Playstyle and PlayStyle+.

This Playstyle affects shots taken with a short press of the shooting input and it has the following effects on those shots:

Significantly shot increased accuracy.

Moderately increased ball travel speed.

Moderately increased how quickly players can perform the requested shot.

The Low Driven Shot PlayStyle+ has the same effects as above, but they’re tuned to be more effective.

Moderately reduced accuracy of fully powered Precision Lob Passes.

Significantly increased the accuracy of clearance headers.

The CPU AI is now more likely to take more shots and from further distance if the opportunity to do so arises.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, CPU AI shots could have been less accurate than intended in situations where the shot taker wasn’t being pressed.

This issue was more prominent on Professional and World Class difficulties.

In some specific situations, AI defenders did not press the ball carrier as intended.

This mainly occurred during potential offside scenarios, with the AI defender over prioritizing the offside line instead of attempting to press an offensive threat.

Sometimes, incorrect goalkeeper save animations could have occurred when the keeper was trying to save tight angle near post shots.

-Improved situations where AI defenders were sometimes not positioning themselves as intended during heading scenarios.

In rare cases, a Skill Move animation may not have occurred as responsively as intended.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Entering Rush training in Learn to Play could have caused Squad Battles to launch in an incorrect state.

In some situations, the FC Points tab in the Store could have been slow to navigate.

When trying to search for a Player Item from Evolutions, the search button conflicted with EA connect.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred when selecting players in Rush, entering matches, and scoring goals in Squad Battles.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred at half time.

In certain situations, players could have disappeared during gameplay.

Some AI Role Familiarities did not function as intended in Drop-In matches.

Career Mode

Made the following change:

Updated the Central Hub UI:

Reduced the size of the task list.

Added Upcoming fixtures and Standings to the screen.

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred after starting a new season.

When negotiating the transfer fee for a player while managing a Premier League club, the currently selected number on the offer screen would be invisible.

When viewing a player on the Global Transfer Network, Playstyle+ traits for scouted players would show last.

Sometimes, incorrect teams could appear in UWCL matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added the new Classic XI and to Kick Off and Online Friendlies.

Added Canada’s Women’s National Team to Kick Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

Addressed the following issues: