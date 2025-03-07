EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Skillful CB Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 launched its annual FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team on March 7th. In this year’s version of the event, every promo card has five-star Skill Moves and a five-star Weak Foot, making it one of the most powerful card drops of the year. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to pack a FUT Birthday card, you can use the new Skillful CB Evolution to give your preferred centerback a major boost. Here’s a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

Skillful CB Evolution Explained

The best news about the Skillful CB Evolution is that it’s completely free. Whether you’re planning to use the card in your main team or not, it’s worth completing it to score cheap fodder. Any time you can save 30,000 Coins on a big Squad Building Challenge, you need to take advantage of it. You’ll need to use an 88 OVR CB, and here’s what you’ll earn once the Evolution is finished:

Overall: +8 (max 90)

Pace: +6 (max 86)

Dribbling: +25 (max 90)

Defending: +9 (max 88)

Physical: +9 (max 90)

Curve: +20 (max 86)

Long Passing: +40 (max 87)

Short Passing: +40 (max 90)

Vision: +35 (max 90)

Skill Moves: 4-star

PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass

PlayStyle: Trickster

Roles: Defender+, Ball-Playing Defender++

Best Players for Skillful CB Evolution

This Evolution is a bit of a strange one because it’s more about turning your player into a great passer. Defense is secondary here, though you are getting a solid upgrade in that stat. With that in mind, we’d look at players who can also play CDM or wingback, giving you more flexibility. That doesn’t mean CBs won’t work for this one, we’d just prefer to save them for Evolutions with more of a defensive focus. Here are our picks for the Skillful CB Evolution:

Team of the Week Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City

Future Stars Malick Thiaw – AC Milan

Winter Wildcards Niklas Sule – Dortmund

Centurions Emre Can – Dortmund

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

The Skillful CB Evolution expires on March 21st. The FUT Birthday promo will likely end that day as well, though EA hasn’t officially announced how long the promo will last. Either way, you’ll want to get into FC 25 and finish out this Evolution relatively quickly so you don’t miss out.

EA Sports FC 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.