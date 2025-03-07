EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Build Your FUT Birthday Evolution

On March 7th, EA Sports FC 25 kicked off its annual FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team. This promo adds high-rated players with upgraded Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. In FC 25, every promo card gets max Skill Moves and Weak Foot, making them even more powerful than usual. Fans also have the chance to craft their own top-tier player via the Build Your FUT Birthday Evolution. Importantly, there’s a free version that gives out an initial boost, and a paid version taking that boost even higher. Here’s everything you need to know about the Build Your FUT Birthday Evolution and the best players to use it on.
Build Your FUT Birthday Evolution Explained
As mentioned, there are two versions of this upgrade. You’ll need to use a striker with max 88 OVR. Here’s what you earn with the free version:
- Overall: +30 (max 90)
- Pace: +25 (max 88)
- Passing: +30 (max 88)
- Agility: +30 (max 90)
- Balance: +30 (max 90)
- Ball Control: +40 (max 90)
- Dribbling: +40 (max 90)
- Reactions: +30 (max 89)
- Composure: +35 (max 91)
- Skills: 4-star
- Position: CAM
- PlayStyle+: Quick Step
- PlayStyles: Trickster, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass
- Roles: Advanced Forward+, Shadow Striker++
The paid version will cost you 1,000 FP or 300,000 Coins. If you continue into the paid version of the Evolution, here’s what you’ll earn:
- Overall: +3 (max 92)
- Pace: +5 (max 92)
- Finishing: +25 (max 90)
- Heading Accuracy: +10
- Jumping: +20 (max 93)
- Long Shots: +30 (max 90)
- Penalties: +30 (max 90)
- Positioning: +30 (max 91)
- Shot Power: +35 (max 90)
- Stamina: +15 (max 89)
- Volleys: +30 (max 93)
- Weak Foot: 4-star
- PlayStyle+: Finesse Shot
- PlayStyle: Dead Ball
- Roles: Classic 10+, Playmaker+, Half Winger++, False 9++
Best Players for Build Your FUT Birthday
With such a massive upgrade, you can use nearly any player and make them usable. That said, the players listed below are the best options because they’ll give you incredible speed at the top of your formation. Pace is one of the most important stats for strikers in EA Sports FC 25 and these players have more than enough to burn. Plus, you won’t have to break the bank as all of these players can be purchased for 100,000 Coins or less.
- Objectives Adama Traore – Fulham
- Rafael Leao – AC Milan
- Winter Wildcards Liam Delap – Ipswich
- Team of the Week Issa Soumare – Havre AC
- Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit
This Evolution expires on March 21st. The FUT Birthday promo will likely run until the same date, though EA hasn’t officially confirmed its end date.