EA Sports FC 25 Futties Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 kicked off its fan-favorite Futties promotion in Ultimate Team last week, bringing back some of the best players of the year, while adding several new, top-rated cards to the mix. The first week of Futties featured new cards for stars like Kylian Mbappé, Pelé, and Lamine Yamal. Leakers have begun to drop the second week of players, and it’s again filled with must-have stars. Here’s the full leaked list and the promo’s release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA FC 25 Futties Team 2 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account ASY FUT. It’s not one of the top leaker accounts, but it has proven correct several times over the last few years. Additionally, larger accounts, such as FUT Sheriff, are retweeting the information, seemingly lending credibility to the report.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Futties Team 2 Players

Icon Ronaldo – Brazil

Icon Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

Icon Lilian Thuram – France

Icon Kenny Dalglish – Scotland

Hero Jaap Stam – Premier League

Nuno Mendes – PSG

Caroline Graham Hansen – Barcelona

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Vini Jr. – Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchoumeni – Real Madrid

Pedro Neto – Chelsea (SBC/Objective)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that Futties will introduce many more players beyond these via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Last week alone, we received SBCs for top-tier players like Bruno Fernandes, Julian Alvarez, and Vitinha. Plus, an incredibly overpriced Hero Maicon SBC.

On top of that, we’ll get another re-release of previous promo cards. We don’t know which promos EA will use for this drop, but Week 1 brought players from FUT Birthday, Winter Wildcards, and NumeroFUT, among many others.

When Does Futties Team 2 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Futties Team 2 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on July 18th at 1:00 PM ET. Last week, we also learned that Futties will last at least five weeks, judging by new objectives in Ultimate Team.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into August by the time the Futties promo ends, which means EA Sports FC 26 hype will be at a fever point. The game was officially revealed recently, and more deep dives are coming over the next few months. We may start to see FC 25 give players the chance to stack packs for next year’s version by completing challenges this year. That’s been the case the last few years, but we’ll have to wait for official word to be sure.