EA Sports FC 25 Reveals Season Final Update With Patch Notes

While many fans are looking forward to the official announcement of EA Sports FC 26, the developers at EA have one last major update for FC 25. Today, the team revealed the Season Finale Update, which will close the year out with one last major patch. We might get a few smaller adjustments moving forward, especially if EA decides to test out some Ultimate Team updates for FC 26. That said, this should be one of the last large updates to gameplay.

There are quite a few changes in the Season Finale Update. The team has given ground passes a substantial accuracy boost for players with high passing attributes. They’ve also reduced the effectiveness of the Rush Out PlayStyle. On the Ultimate Team side of things, players can now have five PlayStyles+, making those players even more powerful.

The Season Finale Update will come to the game via a downloadable update in the next day or so. If you want to read through the full patch notes, check them out below.

FC 25 Season Finale Patch Notes

Hey everyone, the Season Finale Update (Title Update #15) is releasing soon for EA Sports FC 25. With this update we’re making three adjustments to game balance based on your feedback, and some updates to Ultimate Team and Career Mode. Here’s what you can expect:

Moderately increased accuracy of Ground Passes for players with high Passing related Attributes.

Significantly reduced effectiveness of goalkeepers rushing out with the Rush Out PlayStyle, and slightly reduced that effectiveness for Rush Out PlayStyle+ players.

Slightly increased accuracy of contested and uncontested headers.

A new season and Premium Pass in Ultimate Team.

Increased the maximum number of PlayStyles+ UT Player Items can have up to five.

Updated Player Career ICON selection.

Refreshed Career Mode UI for Fixtures and Results.

Refreshed the main menu with a festive celebration theme.

One of our main goals with this update is to provide fair and fun gameplay outcomes based on your feedback, but without drastically changing how the game is being played.

Let’s dig into it some more.

Gameplay Updates

Improving Ground Passes For Skilled Passers

In the Season Finale Update, we’ve made the following passing change based on your feedback:

Moderately increased Ground Pass accuracy for players with high Passing related Attributes. This change does not impact Driven Ground Passes.



With this change we’re looking to reduce the gap between players who can be excellent passers thanks to their high Passing related Attributes, and players who have passing related PlayStyles. We want both types of players to be able to perform great passes.

Of course, passing is still impacted by everything you’d expect including clean inputs and defensive pressure on the passer.

We want passing to feel authentic in FC 25, and we want players who pass the ball well in real life to pass it well in our game too.

Reduced GK Rush Out PlayStyle Effectiveness

We’ve tweaked goalkeepers in the Season Finale Update based on your feedback:

Slightly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle+.

Significantly reduced the rate of acceleration for goalkeepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle.

We’ve seen and heard from you that the keepers with the Rush Out PlayStyle+ were overly effective at closing down attackers.

Naturally we don’t want to take away the ability of goalkeepers to rush incoming attackers, but with this change our goal is to create more balanced one on one situations and encourage a wider variety of defensive strategies.

Improving Header Accuracy

We’ve seen your feedback about wanting headers to be a more viable attacking option, so we made the following change:

Slightly increased accuracy of headers performed by the shooting input.

While nobody wants every single header to be a goal, we’ve seen the need for increasing the effectiveness of headers in FC 25. Here’s how a header could have looked before the Season Finale Update.

As always, we’ll continue to look at your feedback on headers and all other gameplay aspects of FC 25, so please keep it coming in places like our Feedback Portal and Discord.

Football Ultimate Team Updates

Season 8 And A New Premium Pass

It’s almost time for Season 8 in FUT, and it’ll be kicking off on Thursday, June 5th. The new season also brings a brand new Premium Pass to FC 25, and we’ve listed everything you can expect from it below.

We have updated our Playstyle+ Evolution Consumables requirements for Season 8!

In the Standard Ladder, the requirements for the Playstyle+ Evolutions will be: Max 95 OVR, Max 9 Playstyles, Max 3 Playstyle+.

In the Premium Pass, the requirements for the Playstyle+ Evolutions will be: Max 96 OVR, Max 9 Playstyles, Max 3 Playstyle+.

Increased Maximum Amount Of PlayStyle+ Assignments

With the Season Finale Update, Player Items can now have up to five PlayStyle+ in Ultimate Team.

We’re making this update so we can provide you with a larger variety of Player Items going forward. You may notice that you can now gain up to a maximum of five new PlayStyle+ as rewards through Evolutions, or certain Player Items show more PlayStyle+ UI indicators.

Of course this doesn’t mean that every Player Item with multiple PlayStyles+ will have five of them, it just means that five is the new max.

Career Mode, Main Menu, And More

As part of the Season Finale Update, we’re adding the final set of Live Start Points for FC 25, plus you can now play as the following ICONs in Player Career:

Birgit Prinz

George Best

Johan Cruyff

Garrincha

In Manager Career, you will now be able to play 5v5 Youth Tournament Matches in co-op, up to four players, via the addition of the Side Select functionality.

We’ve also tweaked how match results around your club are covered in your Career Mode social media feeds, with a new and improved logic allowing you to see a refreshed Fixtures & Results UI, like the one below.

You can also expect a refreshed main menu, themed to match the new season.