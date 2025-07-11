EA Sports FC 25 Futties Team 1: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 spent several weeks turning players on their heads with the Shapeshifters promo. Unlike past years, it hasn’t been as well-received due to EA’s stinginess with giving out top players. Thankfully, that should be changing very soon, as Futties is set to start shortly. This is when EA pulls out all the stops, bringing back top players from the year in FC 25, and dropping tons of high-rated cards into packs. Leakers seemingly have the first full team of Futties, giving players an idea of what to expect soon. Here’s the full leaked list and the promo’s release date.

EA FC 25 Futties Team 1 Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account ASY FUT. It’s not one of the top leaker accounts, but it has proven correct several times over the last few years. Plus, larger accounts like FUT Sheriff are retweeting the info, seemingly adding credibility to the report.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Futties Team 1 Players

Icon Pele – Brazil

Icon Paolo Maldini – Italy

Icon Patrick Kluivert – Netherlands

Icon Julie Foudy – United States

Icon Luis Figo – Portugal

Icon John Barnes – England

Hero Ze Roberto – Bundesliga

Hero Carlos Tevez – Premier League

Hero Blaise Matuidi – Ligue 1

Hero Jurgen Kohler – Bundesliga

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Lauren James – Chelsea

Alisson – Liverpool

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Jules Kounde – Barcelona

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Khephren Thuram – Juventus

Isco – Real Betis

Jonathan Clauss – Nice

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also important to note that Futties will add many more players beyond these via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. EA loves to run player votes throughout the promo, giving everyone the chance to influence which players get a massive boost.

Expect to see votes open when the promo launches, with more players coming to the game over the next week. Plus, cards from previous promos should be back in packs, making it easier than ever to earn top cards in EA FC 25.

When Does Futties Team 1 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Futties Team 1 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on July 11th at 1:00 PM ET. We know this isn’t the end of Futties. Rumors are swirling that there will be five weeks of teams in packs, giving EA plenty of time to add even more top players.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into August by the time the Futties promo ends, which means we’ll have finally heard about EA Sports FC 26. We may start to see FC 25 give players the chance to stack packs for next year’s version by completing challenges this year. That’s been the case the last few years, but we’ll have to wait for official word to be sure.