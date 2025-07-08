EA Sports FC 26 Rumor Reveals Beta Details

While EA Sports FC 26 hasn’t received an official reveal from the developers at Electronic Arts, leakers have been dropping new rumors constantly. We’ve heard about everything from the new Icons in Ultimate Team to potential good news about the 2026 World Cup. However, none of that tells us when EA Sports FC 26 will be in our hands. Thankfully, a recent rumor claims that the closed beta for EA FC 26 is coming very soon.

This leak comes from FGZ on Twitter. The account has been a bit hit-or-miss over the last few years, but has become increasingly more reliable during the course of EA Sports FC 25. Still, you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. Even the best leakers get things wrong from time to time, so don’t be surprised if EA changes plans.

FGZ claims that EA Sports FC 26 will get at least one beta period very soon. They say, “codes likely to be sent out after the announcement + pre orders go live.” The current assumption is that the reveal will happen later this month. That’s when EA Sports tends to start releasing info about the next version of EA FC, and there’s been no hints that the team is planning to change that.

However, FGZ says the beta will “run from early August to September.” That lines up with the usual late September release window for EA FC, but would mean the reveal isn’t happening until late July. The last few years, the team at EA has dropped EA FC details in the middle of July, so we might see everything pushed back slightly this year if FGZ information is correct.

It isn’t known how beta access will be given out, though it’ll likely largely come down to luck. Previous EA FC games have given beta access on a rolling basis to random players. You’re seemingly slightly more likely to get in if you’ve played the previous year’s version quite a bit, but that seems to only slightly figure into the equation.

Either way, it’s clear that we’ll be hearing more about EA Sports FC 26 very soon. That’s not too surprising given the series’ track record, but it is nice to see things are moving toward release. Here’s hoping everything positive we’ve seen from the leaks comes true. We know EA is slowly building toward a new open world mode, so this year might be the last time we see Ultimate Team and some of the other modes in their current form. Hopefully, EA goes out with a bang.

EA Sports FC 26 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s likely coming this fall to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. While you wait for more information, EA Sports FC 25 is reportedly about to start Futties in Ultimate Team. That means it’ll be incredibly easy to earn high-rated players and make a great team, so it’s an excellent time to jump in.