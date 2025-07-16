EA Sports FC 26 Reveals Release Date and Nintendo Switch 2 Version

At last, soccer fans are finally getting news on EA Sports FC 26‘s release date and other platforms. In addition to those details, the cover athletes and information regarding the pricing and what platforms the title will be on have also been discussed now with the big surprise being Nintendo Switch 2 support. This information comes after a leak prematurely spoiled the EA reveal, but EA Sports FC 26 players at least know for sure now what to expect.

EA Sports FC 26 is planned to release on September 26th with those who pre-order EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition gaining seven days of early access beginning on September 19th as usual with games like this one. In addition to this, EA Sports FC 26 will be available as a 10-hour trial on EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate on September 19th.

While many expected the title to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, two other platforms have taken fans by surprise. EA Sports FC 26 will also be available on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. EA Sports FC 25 was released on the Nintendo Switch, so it is good to see EA is still supporting the handheld hybrid console.

EA Sports FC 26 will be priced accordingly based on the platform and edition that is purchased. The Standard Edition of the game will be priced at $69.99 which is line with the new norm for many AAA releases while the Ultimate Edition will instead be $99.99. Both of those versions are available to preorder now from each platform’s respective store.

