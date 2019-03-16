Ed Boon Addresses ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Pacing Concerns

There is just over a month left until fans everywhere will be able to get their hands on NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11, but before that happens, there will be a few testing periods for select players to dive into. The beta will arrive for those who have pre-ordered the upcoming game at the end of this month. However, the stress test has already kicked off for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who have been invited to join, and it would appear that some concerns have prompted Ed Boon himself to respond.

The Mortal Kombat 11 stress test began on March 15th and runs through the 17th, but some players have an issue with the pacing of the game. Well, the pacing of what they’ve been able to access during the testing period at least. Boon, however, assured fans that “movement is even better” in the final version of Mortal Kombat 11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anytime there is change, there is an adjustment period of time. More exciting is that the final MK11 version’s movement is even BETTER than the beta! https://t.co/xP5Lmk4gcf — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 16, 2019

It would seem that we can expect a bit of change when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11. Then again, how could we not? The franchise has been long-running, and would require change to keep going. What exactly all of those changes are will have to wait until the full game is released. Before that, those who have pre-ordered the title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have access to the beta from March 28th through the 31st.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more details on what’s ahead for fans:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe there is any reason to be concerned about Mortal Kombat 11’s pacing? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!