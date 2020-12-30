Elden Ring Creators Thank Fans for Support, Plan to "Forge Ahead with Development"

✖

Elden Ring supporters haven’t seen anything official on FromSoftware’s new game lately in the way of screenshots, cinematics, or anything else of that nature, but the community did get a reassuring message from the game’s creators recently. Yasuhiro Kitao who handles promotion, marketing and communication at FromSoftware tweeted an end-of-the-year “thank you” to those who’ve been supporting the game and have been eager to hear more about it while saying that the developers plan to continue development and are “highly motivated.”

Kitao’s brief but welcome Elden Ring update came from Twitter on Tuesday evening where the game and its supporters were addressed. After thanking those who voted for the game to make it the winner of the “Most Anticipated Game” category at The Game Awards 2020, Kitao said FromSoftware will look to achieve the “high standard” the fans hold the developer to.

Our sincerest thanks go out to everyone who voted for Elden Ring at TGA, and to all of you who continue to support us. By virtue of those who play our games and continue to hold us to a high standard, we can forge ahead with development undaunted and highly motivated. Thank you. — FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) December 30, 2020

It seems the world might not be mended for a while yet, but please take care of yourselves and enjoy the New Year in good spirits and good health. See you in 2021. — FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) December 30, 2020

Even if it hadn’t won the Most Anticipated Game award from The Game Awards, it’d be one of the top contenders for the accolade to be sure considering how much hype there’s been around the game. Each time an industry event takes place such as The Game Awards or a showcase of upcoming titles from either Microsoft or Sony, people look for Elden Ring to make an appearance, but the last few opportunities for such reveals haven’t given the community anything. Even though people have barely seen anything from the game since the time it was first revealed, the fact that it’s being worked on by FromSoftware – the creators of games like the Dark Souls series as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – has been more than enough to get people excited for it. Having George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame on board for the game’s story has only amplified that excitement even more.

Kitao’s closing that said “see you in 2021” has given some hope that they’ll see the game released in 2021, but it’s probably better to not read into that as much and consider it instead to be an end-of-the-year “thank you” and a reassurance about Elden Ring’s development.