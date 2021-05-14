Elden Ring Is Unlikely to Appear at E3 2021 According to Insider

✖

If you were hoping to finally see Bandai Namco and FromSoftware talk more about the long-awaited action game Elden Ring next month during E3 2021, it sounds like you might want want to lower your expectations. According to one reliable industry insider, next month's popular gaming event won't be the location in which Elden Ring will show up once again, even though it was previously planned to.

News of this latest development involving Elden Ring comes from GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb. During the newest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, Grubb was asked about the status of the game and whether or not fans could expect to see it in the near future. "I am really doubtful that it's going to be at E3," Grubb said simply. "I am pretty sure it's not going to be at the Xbox event. And if it's not there, I kind of don't think it will be at E3 at all."

Grubb did stress, however, that he's not entirely certain that Elden Ring won't be shown off in any capacity and left the door open to the possibility just a bit. "But there is still the small possibility that something will happen. I know Bandai Namco still wants to make something happen," he said.

When it comes to why Elden Ring might not be showing up at another major gaming event once again, Grubb said that development constraints that came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt FromSoftware more than many other companies. As such, the studio is now said to be too focused on trying to get the game to a point where it can actually release in the future that it can't afford to create a demo or new trailer in time for E3 2021. Grubb also went on to stress that Elden Ring isn't in danger of being canceled or anything of the sort and that it will still launch one day.

All in all, if this does prove to be accurate, then it will surely be disappointing to many who have patiently been waiting to see more of Elden Ring in some capacity. At this point in time, it has been nearly two years since Bandai Namco first revealed the title at E3 2019. Although we'll surely see more of it eventually, it's just a bummer that we might have to keep waiting longer than expected.

For now, the only thing we know about Elden Ring for certain is that it's slated to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at an undetermined date. At this point, next-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will likely come about as well, although Bandai Namco has yet to confirm this.