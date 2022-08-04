Elden Ring Beats GTA 5 Viewership Record on YouTube

It's no secret that Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of 2022, but it has managed to cement itself in history as one of the biggest games to ever grace YouTube. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Elden Ring is the best selling game of 2022 thus far and it has even been predicted that it will outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Not only is that a major deal because Call of Duty has historically been the best selling game each year it releases, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the best selling games of all time and it can only be assumed that its sequel will also do extremely well. With that said, some new stats are showing how Elden Ring took the world by storm.

As reported by IGN, Elden Ring had one of the biggest game launches on YouTube by attaining 3.4 billion views in the first 60 days of its release, managing to top Grand Theft Auto V (1.9 billion) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (1.4 billion). According to IGN, YouTube "stopped short" of labeling it the biggest game launch, but the point stands, it's a big deal. Nearly 3.5 billion views in just two months is a major feat and goes to show there's a lot of hunger for the notoriously difficult RPG. In terms of the content making up those views, 71.3% are standard videos, 25.98% are live streams, and 2.72% are Shorts.

It has already been confirmed that Elden Ring is an established IP now and Bandai Namco is looking into expanding it. Whether that means just a simple sequel or something bigger like a movie, book, or TV show remains to be seen, but Elden Ring is duking it out with the biggest names in gaming and winning. It's absurdly rare to see this happen, but FromSoftware pulled it off.

