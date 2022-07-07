Elden Ring Predicted to Outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 This Year

Elden Ring is being predicted to outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II later this year, something that only proves how massive the RPG is. It's no secret that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, selling over 400 copies across the entire series. This year is expected to be one of the biggest for the entire series as it's another return to the Modern Warfare subfranchise, the most popular of the series and the one that really cemented Call of Duty as a gaming giant in the late 2000s. Since 2009, the yearly Call of Duty release has been the best selling game almost every year, with the exceptions of 2013 and 2018. Those two years saw the releases of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar Games releases expectedly dethroned Call of Duty, but this year, a slightly unexpected title may take the title. A new report from the NPD Group, a reliable group that tracks and analyzes video game financials, predicts that Elden Ring will be the best selling game of 2022 and outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The report also expects games like November's God of War Ragnarok, Gotham Knights, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to fall somewhere in the top 10 best selling games of the year. As of right now, Elden Ring is already the best selling game of 2022, but will face lots of competition as these big hitters come out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) has sold over 30 million copies, though that was over the course of roughly a year and amidst the pandemic when people were looking for new games to play. Whether the sequel can stack up to that remains to be seen, but there is a lot of anticipation behind the sequel. ComicBook.com recently got to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and stated: "Modern Warfare 2 is poised to be really special and might be one of the best entries that the Call of Duty franchise has seen in a long time."

