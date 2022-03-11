Elden Ring Is Already the Best-Selling Video Game of the Year

As it usually does, the NPD Group has released new data about the video games market, specific to the United States, for the previous month, and according to that data, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is now officially the best-selling video game of the year in the United States as well as the best-selling video game of February 2022. Given that the title only launched on February 25th, that is a pretty impressive feat, and backs up previous reports about Elden Ring having a massive launch.

The full breakdown of the NPD data over on Twitter from the company’s Mat Piscatella is worth a read, but it is also worth noting that there are some caveats to this information. First and foremost, several titles on the list like Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Dying Light 2: Stay Human do not have digital sales included, though Piscatella has stated that he does not believe the rankings would change if they were. It is also only March, so while Elden Ring currently holds the crown, there is still plenty of the year to go before these rankings are finalized.

The success of Elden Ring isn’t entirely shocking given the developer’s history and reviews of the title. “Elden Ring isn’t a perfect FromSoftware game, but it’s a remarkable evolution of nearly everything people loved or detested about the developer’s past works,” ComicBook.com’s review of Elden Ring, which gave it a 4.5 out of 5, reads in part. “It’s found what feels like an agreeable balance between accommodating newcomers and alleviating frustrations while maintaining the signature difficulty expected from the studio.”

As noted above, Elden Ring is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new video game from FromSoftware right here.

What do you think about Elden Ring's huge debut in the United States? Have you already picked up a copy of the latest and greatest FromSoftware video game for yourself?