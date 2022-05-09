Elden Ring Mod Makes It a Harry Potter Game

✖

A new mod for Elden Ring has recently been released and it essentially turns the popular action-adventure title into a Harry Potter game. At face value, Elden Ring is already a game that has quite a bit in common with the world of Harry Potter as the latest FromSoftware project features an extensive magic system. Now, thanks to this new mod, though, you can really look to live out all of your dreams of being the most powerful wizard in the Lands Between.

In short, this new Elden Ring mod allows players to wield the Elder Wand from the Harry Potter series within the game. Harry Potter fans are likely familiar with the Elder Wand as it's the wand that was previously held by Dumbledore, Voldemort, and eventually Harry Potter for a brief span of time.

So how does this mod work within Elden Ring? Well, essentially players will have to first find the Carian Glinstone Staff within the game as this mod replaces the item with a mockup of the Elder Wand. Once this is then obtained, well, then you can run around the world of Elden Ring and fire magic out of the Elder Wand to obliterate your foes. This mod is definitely very straightforward in how it functions, but it's a cool addition nonetheless, especially for those who want to live out their wizarding dreams right now rather than waiting for the launch of Hogwarts Legacy later this year.

Obviously, it's worth noting that because this is a mod, only those playing Elden Ring on PC will be able to take advantage of this for themselves. Even though mods for certain games have come to consoles in the past, no such plan is currently in place for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Elden Ring. In all likelihood, that won't be changing in the future, either.

What are your thoughts on this new mod for Elden Ring? Are you going to look to download this and give it a try for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GameRant]