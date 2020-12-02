Elden Ring Release Date Hinted at in New Rumor

✖

If a new rumor is to be believed, FromSoftware's Elden Ring will release in the first half of next year, possibly in the month of June. That particular rumor comes from an insider at ResetEra that goes by the name "Taepo." According to Taepo, the game was originally slated to release in March of 2021, but a delay is expected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Information regarding Elden Ring has been sparse since the game was first announced, so it wouldn't be surprising to hear that development has been pushed back as developers have been increasingly working remotely.

Taepo's comments on the game came as a result of a question about which major 2021 release will come out first, with Elden Ring listed alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Final Fantasy XVI. Known insider Nibel was quick to agree with Taepo's claims, stating that their sources are good. Interestingly enough, Target.com seems to have recently updated its pre-order listing for Elden Ring with a June 30, 2021 release date.

A collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones), Elden Ring has been in development since 2017. Since the game's debut at E3 2019, little additional information has been revealed about Elden Ring. George R.R. Martin is creating the backstory for the game's world, and gameplay will likely share some similarities with the Souls series.

It's impossible to say just how big of an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on video game development over the last year. A number of developers switched to working-from-home early in the pandemic, and for several, it seems to have been a learning process. While few developers have directly attributed delays to the pandemic, numerous games have been pushed back this year, and some publishers simply haven't seen as much output. Whether or not that truly is the case for Elden Ring is impossible to say, but it wouldn't be all that surprising, all things considered. However, if the game will be ready to release in the first half of 2021, it stands to reason that more information should be revealed soon!

Elden Ring is slated to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

