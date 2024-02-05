Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Report Reveals Release Date and Potential PS5 Version

A new report has shed light on the release date of Xbox and Bethesda's upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This past month, Xbox finally lifted the veil on its long-awaited Indiana Jones title by showing off gameplay footage of the project for the first time. In conjunction with this showing, it was confirmed that Indiana Jones was targeting a launch at some point later in 2024. What wasn't announced at the time was a version of the game for PlayStation 5. On a long enough timeline, though, it seems like this might end up coming to pass.

According to The Verge, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently expected to launch at some time in December 2024. Typically, games that arrive in this month often roll out in the early weeks of this window as publishers want them to be available prior to Christmas. Assuming that this were to be true here with Indiana Jones, it likely means that the game would come to Xbox Series X/S and PC within the first 10 or so days of December.

By far the most fascinating part of this report, though, is tied to the potential of a version of Indiana Jones for PS5. Currently, Bethesda is only expected to launch the game across Xbox and PC platforms, but Microsoft is reportedly mulling over the idea of bringing The Great Circle to PS5 a few months after its proposed December 2024 window. For now, it doesn't seem as though Microsoft has come to a decision one way or another on this matter, but Indiana Jones joins a larger slate of titles that seem to be making their way to PS5.

Speaking of which, one of those other Xbox first-party games that might soon be coming to PS5 is Starfield. Released in the back half of 2023, Starfield is currently only available for Xbox and PC, but a new report that emerged today has suggested that a PS5 iteration is on the horizon. In addition to Indiana Jones and Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are two other Xbox exclusives that are rumored to be eventually making the jump to PS5.

How would you feel about seeing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle come to PS5 eventually? And do these potential moves from Microsoft to release games on other platforms make sense to you?