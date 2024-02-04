Starfield Is Reportedly Coming to PS5 After All

A new report has indicated that Bethesda and Xbox will be bringing Starfield to PlayStation 5 in the future. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda a few years ago, questions immediately arose about Starfield and its exclusivity. As we eventually learned, Microsoft chose to release Starfield only for Xbox Series X/S and PC as these are the platforms that the company traditionally supports with its first-party titles. Now, with Starfield having been available for almost six months, it seems that Microsoft has changed its ways and is looking to bring Bethesda's latest RPG to PlayStation hardware.

Based on a new report from XboxEra, sources have informed the publication that Microsoft is preparing to port Starfield to PlayStation 5 in the future. For the time being, it's not known exactly when this PS5 version of the game would launch, but it's said to be coming after the release of the Shattered Space DLC that Bethesda is developing. With this in mind, it's feasible that Starfield could launch on PS5 as early as this year, assuming that Shattered Space arrives in the months ahead.

More Xbox Games on PS5?

Starfield happens to be the latest first-party game from Xbox that is rumored to be heading to PlayStation. Since the start of 2024, rumors and reports have been running rampant suggesting that games including Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush will also be coming to non-Xbox platforms down the road. For the time being, those at Xbox haven't confirmed or denied any of these reports, but there continues to be a whole lot of credible talk about this situation.

If Xbox were to release these major first-party games for PlayStation 5, many have argued that it would defeat the purpose of owning Xbox hardware in the first place. After all, exclusives are often seen as one of the biggest selling points of any console and have been for decades. For Xbox to bring its own titles to other platforms, though, would feasibly hurt its own ability to sell Xbox Series X and S consoles. Time will tell what happens with this matter, but for now, it definitely sounds like Xbox might be going through a major evolution internally at Microsoft.

How would you feel about seeing Starfield release for PS5? And do you believe that a move like this would be good for Xbox, or would it only hurt the ecosystem moving forward? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.