Elder Scrolls Miniatures Game Coming Soon

Modiphius Entertainment will be relasing a new tabletop miniatures game based on the world of the Elder Scrolls series of video games. The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is a new tabletop wargame set in the world of Tamriel and will feature heroes from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and other Elder Scrolls games. Players will assemble an army of heroes and troops and either battle other armies or work together in dungeon crawls and other scenarios. A single player variant will also be available.

The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms will use a variant of Modiphius’s Fallout: Wasteland Warfare game system, with players managing their stamina and Magicka resources as they battle opposing armies and enemies controlled by an AI system. Narrative events can also impact gameplay, adding new wrinkles that players will need to react to. Battles will take place in Dwemer ruins, remote outposts, Nord Tombs, and other iconic locations throughout Tamriel.

Heroes that will appear in The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms include Hadvar, Ralof, Yrsarald Thrice-Pierced, Marcurio, Mjoll the Lioness, Ulfric Stormcloak, Galmar Stone-Fist, General Tullius and Lydia. The initial wave of releases will focus on the civil war between Imperial forces and the Stormcloaks, but later releases will add more content from Skyrim as well as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls Online.

To launch the game, Modiphius is releasing a special Dragonborn miniature. Once the game is released later this year, players can use the Dragonborn in battle. Modiphius will also be releasing a 2-player starter set, reinforcement sets, and accessories like scenery, settlement journals, dice bags, metal tokens and more. A retail release of The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms is anticipated for this holiday season.