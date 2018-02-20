Enter the Gungeon’s Advanced Gungeons & Draguns Expansion Coming Soon

Dodge Roll has definitely been on a, ahem, roll with its hit indie game Enter the Gungeon, especially with its arrival on the Nintendo Switch late last year. But we’ve been hearing about a new expansion for the longest time called Advanced Gungeons & Draguns, which promised to take the shooting thrills to a whole new level. So…where is it?

The developers decided to clear the air today, taking to Reddit to announce what’s going on with the latest expansion for the game. And while there’s still not a release date for it just yet, they did make note that it was coming “soon”.

The team has been working to assure that the level of quality with Draguns was on the same level as the original Gungeon, which has since resulted in some “major delays.” Some other things have also lent to these delays, including slightly restructuring the Nintendo Switch version, and deciding what would work best for the expansion.

“The second delay came from some indecision as to what to include in AG&D and what to include in possible future updates. In our usual way, we kept adding stuff to AG&D until it had grown substantially beyond our original announced plans,” team member DodgeRollBrent noted. “This, coupled with the Switch interruption, meant that we spent a decent amount of time working on content that ultimately will probably be included in an update after AG&D.”

But the development is still well underway, and, again, the team noted that “soon” is when it’ll be out – somewhere between more than a week, but less than four months. So at least you have that going for you. Dodge Roll will continue updating fans as time goes on, and provide a more definitive time frame in which the expansion will be released.

For now, though, the core Enter the Gungeon game is well worth checking out, filled with tons of weapons, enemies and challenges to overcome. So if you haven’t beaten it yet, you won’t find a better time to jump back in.

Enter the Gungeon is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.