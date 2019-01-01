Epic ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Jacket Gifted to CD Projekt RED Dev for 10-Year Anniversary

Considering how many millions of copies it sold, we figured that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt would be a hard act for CD Projekt Red to follow. But considering the hype that Cyberpunk 2077 is building up, the developer could have an even bigger hit on its hands. Because of that, the team has a lot to be proud of and since it is the holiday season after all, it looks like one incredibly hard-working RED dev got a gift that they’ll never forget!

Got a kewl Samurai jacket as a gift on my 10th anniversary at ⁦@CDPROJEKTRED⁩ <3 a=”” href=”//t.co/nmH89CLpap” data-href=”//t.co/nmH89CLpap” data-href=”//t.co/nmH89CLpap”>pic.twitter.com/nmH89CLpap — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz (@MTomaszkiewicz) December 20, 2018

Most of the time when an employee has been with a company X amount of time, they get a gift card or something like that. But this? This takes that loyalty to an all new level! One of a kind and a tribute to all of the hard work that the studio has put in for their latest IP. We bet there’s a lot of pride when donning this sick jacket!

For those that may not know, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz is the Quest Director for Cyberpunk 2077 and given how big of a scope the new game has, he’s definitely got his hands full.

Between the hour demo the world got to see of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this year and all of the tid-bits of knowledge the developers keep dropping on us, the new open-world RPG looks like it’s going to be a game to remember. While we might not have cool replica jackets as seen above, we do have our excitement for what’s next!

There is a lot of interest in this new game, but when we’ll see it is still anyone’s guess, as it doesn’t have a release date — though 2019 is very likely. But, yes, we’re eagerly anticipating its arrival, which will likely be for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

