Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.

Coming by way of YouTube channel Slope's Game Room, the first-ever footage from Epic Donald, the planned title of this Donald Duck game, has now been revealed. The gameplay that is shown in the video seemingly comes from a prototype version of the title that was built in 2012. As such, much of what is seen is very rough, but it gives us an idea of the world that developer Junction Point Studios was looking to create. It also highlights some of the powers that Donald himself would've had at his disposal in the game.

You can see some of this footage from Epic Donald for yourself in the video below:

Even though the Epic Mickey series had some success, the reason that Epic Donald never came to be is because Junction Point Studios ended up shuttering not long after the release of Epic Mickey 2. In 2013, the studio was closed down, only for Disney Interactive Studios itself to lay off hundreds of employees the following year in 2014. As a whole, Disney Interactive Studios then ended up closing a couple of years later in 2016. Because of this, Epic Donald ended up naturally getting canceled in the midst of all of these closures.

Despite this sad ending for Epic Donald, it's fascinating to see that gameplay footage still exists all of these years later. Slope's Game Room didn't reveal the specifics behind how they came to acquire this video, but it seems likely that a former developer on the project may have been sitting on this footage. Either way, it's interesting to see what this game could have become if it had ever completed development.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]