Epic Games Working With Nintendo On Fortnite Performance Improvement For Switch

Ever since it launched earlier this summer as a surprise release for the Nintendo Switch, Fortnite has been doing considerably well for the platform. The developers at Epic Games even found a viable solution for voice chat, one that doesn’t even need to involve a mobile phone (unlike other games for the system).

But it isn’t quite perfect, as this version of the game has been running into a few problems. Epic noted that it has “issues with models and environments not rendering properly, as well as an increase in hitches that have apparently gotten worse with each update.”

The company has detected “an issue with loading performance degrading over subsequent patches,” so now it’s working directly with Nintendo to fix these problems all at once.

Here’s the full statement from the publisher, so fans of the Switch version of the game have an idea of what’s happening, and what they can possibly do:

“Switch players are reporting issues with models and environment not rendering properly, as well as an increase in hitches that have apparently gotten worse with each update. We’re investigating what the root cause for this is and will provide updates once we have more information.

Update: We’ve found an issue with with loading performance degrading over subsequent patches. We’re working with Nintendo on a fix for the root cause of this, targeting the 5.40 release. Internal test results look positive and we’re hopeful that this will improve the situation significantly.“

There’s no word on when the update will arrive. However, Epic did suggest a work-around in the meantime.

“Installing to an SD card makes a significant difference to building load times. If you’re seeing issues with buildings or skins not loading quickly, we recommend you install the game to system storage rather than an SD card as a workaround. To do this, archive the game and re-download it with the SD card removed.“

We’ll let you know when the new update is available. Hopefully it’s not too far off from release.

Fortnite is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, mobile devices and PC.