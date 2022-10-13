Epic Games Store Gets Spooky and Funky With New Free Games

It's Thursday once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has been updated with new games to claim. October is the perfect month for gamers that like to play something spooky, and this week's free games include the horror title Darkwood. For those that would prefer something more lighthearted, the Epic Games Store also has ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Both games are free to claim now through October 20th. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, they only must be claimed by that date. After that, they can be played at the user's leisure as a permanent part of their library!

Readers interested in claiming this week's free games can do so right here. The announcement from Epic Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We've got you covered either way with old skool hip-hop in Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove! and eerie forces in Darkwood, FREE this week!

Developed by Acid Wizard Studio, Darkwood is an indie survival horror game. For gamers that prefer a challenge with little in the way of direction, Darkwood offers "no hand holding or quest markers." That certainly won't be for everyone, but there are plenty of people that like being thrown into a game and being forced to figure things out on their own. Darkwood normally retails for $13.99, so this is the perfect opportunity for players to try it for themselves.

For gamers raised in the Sega Genesis era, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove should be an exciting freebie. Back in the Groove takes the formula introduced in 1991, but adds a number of modern elements, including four-player co-op. ToeJam & Earl's funky style and unique sense of humor have made them cult classic characters, and Back in the Groove is a great introduction for newcomers to the series. The game normally retails for $14.99.

In addition to this week's free games, Epic Games has also pulled back the curtain on next week's offerings. Starting on October 20th, users will be able to obtain Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition.

