Epic Games Store Makes a Beloved Fallout Game Free

Every Thursday the Epic Games Store is updated with at least one free game for users to claim. Starting today, users have two new games to claim: Evoland Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. The two games are free now through October 27th at 11 a.m., which is when the next two games will be made available. Users that have never claimed a free game from the platform should know that the games must only be claimed by that date; that means users can enjoy these two games without any need to rush through them!

Fallout 3 originally released in 2008, debuting to universal praise. While the series is now closely associated with Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout 3 is actually the first entry in the series from the developer. The Game of the Year Edition features the base game as well as all of its add-on packs, giving players access to a significant amount of content. For those that have never experienced the Fallout series, this could be the perfect opportunity before the new streaming series is released on Amazon. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition normally retails for $19.99.

Evoland Legendary Edition actually features two games in one: Evoland: A Short Story of Adventure Video Games Evolution and Evoland II: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder. Developed by Shiro games, both titles center around their graphics and gameplay evolving in a tribute to a number of different video games released across different eras. Like Fallout 3, the games have received strong reviews over the years, so fans might want to check this one out while it's free! Evoland Legendary Edition normally retails for $19.99.

In addition to these two games, the Epic Games Store also revealed that Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus will be next week's free games. Readers interested in claiming any of these free games can learn more from the Epic Games Store's official website right here.

