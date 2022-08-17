New Fallout TV Show Images Tease Vault Location

Newly leaked images associated with Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series have teased a location that should look quite familiar to those who have played the video game series. In virtually every game in the Fallout franchise, locales known as Vaults are quite prominent. These areas are essentially shelters that are meant to protect people from the nuclear fallout that has radiated the world. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it now looks like Prime Video's Fallout show will contain Vaults in quite a prominent manner.

Based on new pictures that have emerged from @BethesdaArabic on Twitter, a fully-realized set that is modeled after a Vault has now been constructed. The Vault itself is said to be called "Shelter 33" (although the number "32" is instead seen on many objects in the environment) and will be a new location that hasn't been seen previously in various Fallout games. In a general sense, this shelter looks incredibly similar to what has been seen in other Fallout titles, which shows that those working on the series are really trying to stay true to the source material.

You can get a look at some of the set images in the tweet below:

تسريبات بالجملة حول صور مسلسل #FalloutTV لكن هذه المره حول الملجئ 33 الذي سيكون ملجئ جديد بالكامل بالسلسلة

Likely the most encouraging thing about these set photos is that it shows that Fallout is going to take place in a number of practical environments. In a time where CGI has been predominantly used in a number of shows and films, it looks like Fallout is going to instead create a number of physical sets for filming purposes. When looking at these new set photos combined with previous images that leaked last month, it looks like quite a bit of money is being poured into the creation of this Fallout TV show.

At the time of this writing, Amazon has still said very little about Fallout and the story that it will tell. While it's known that the show is now filming, a release window for the series hasn't been given just yet. All we know with certainty is that Fallout will feature Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and Aaron Moten as part of its cast.

