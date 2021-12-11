Epic Games Store Leak Reveals 14 Free Games Coming This Month

According to a new report, Epic Games Store is giving out 14 different free games between now and the end of the month, and the first of these four free games being given away next week has been revealed. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t name drop what all 14 of these games are, but it appears to be information gathered from datamining. That said, why we will have to wait and see all of these games, users of the digital storefront can, in the meanwhile, look forward to getting Shenmue 3 next week. The leak comes the way of Dealabs, who has built a reputation for leaking the free PlayStation Plus games nearly every month.

As always, once the game is made free, it’s yours to keep. There are no strings attached, as being an Epic Games Store user costs nothing. As for the leaked game, Shenmue III, it debuted back in 2019 via developer Ys Net and publisher Deep Silver. As you may remember, the long-awaited third installment in the cult-classic series failed to light the world on fire critically or commercially, but it’s a pretty notable freebie by Epic Games Store standards. It’s far from the biggest, but it’s more notable than many of the free games given out this year.

“Shenmue III sees the eagerly anticipated continuation of the epic story-driven saga,” reads an official elevator pitch of the gamme. “Take control of Ryo Hazuki, a teenage martial artist, determined to unravel the mystery behind his father’s murder and to exact revenge on the killer.

It’s worth noting that none of this has been confirmed. Right now, this is all unofficial information, which means take it with a grain of salt. We will monitor the situation for any developments and look out for a comment from Epic Games, though the chances of it commenting on any of this are very slim.

