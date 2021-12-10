Popular PS4 Exclusives Removed From PlayStation Store

A couple of popular PS4 exclusive games are being removed from the PlayStation Store, though this news isn’t as bad as it sounds. On the PS4, PlayStation fans have exclusive access to a variety of stellar games like Persona 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, and Ghost of Tsushima. And of course, the PS4 also has two Uncharted games. One of these is the incredible Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The other is the less incredible Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both of these games are very popular and staples of the platform, yet both are being removed from the PlayStation Store because of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Again though, this isn’t as bad as it sounds.

This week, Sony announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — a PS5 and PC remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — will release on January 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the PS4 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been removed from sale in favor of releasing them as a bundle. In other words, the games can no longer be individually purchased on the PlayStation Store, only via a bundle dubbed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle, which costs $40. As some PlayStation fans have pointed out, this is a price hike, as both games were available for just $10 before this.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why Sony is bothering doing these with the PS4 versions, but it likely involves the upgrade path to the PS5 versions of these games, which aren’t being sold separately and thus can’t be upgraded individually. That said, if you own the aforementioned bundle, you can upgrade to the PS5 bundle for $10.

