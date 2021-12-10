Big GameStop In-Store PS5 Restock Leaked

The next GameStop PS5 restock has leaked, and it’s going to be another in-store restock, which the retailer has now run a handful of times over the past few months. The retailer hasn’t announced this new in-store restock of the PlayStation console, but according to a new report from a reputable source, a new in-store restock will happen on December 17, which is next Friday. Unfortunately, like the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, this one will be restricted to bundles. In other words, there will be no option to buy just the console. You will have to pay extra for pack-ins like games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and other items you may or may not want.

The report comes the way of The Shortcut, who claims that each participating store will have approximately 60 bundles, however, none of these bundles will include the $400 all-digital version of the PS5, only the $500 standard model with a disc drive.

According to the report, stores across the country will be participating, but right now there’s no list of what stores will and won’t be. Previous GameStop in-store restocks have been limited to specific parts of the country, but it sounds like this one won’t be.

At the moment of publishing, GameStop has not addressed this report in any capacity. For now, it’s all unofficial and subject to change, so be sure to take it with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, if the situation evolves, so will the story.

