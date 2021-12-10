PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have Extra Free Games for Limited Time

PlayStation Plus subscribers have three extra free games to download for a limited time. For the month of December, PS Plus subscribers can download Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Mortal Shell. These aren’t the three extra free games though. These are the three games that make up the core December lineup. In addition to this trio of games, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also down the following trio of PlayStation VR games: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. This offer has been available since last month and it’s returned for the month of December. That said, it’s a limited-time offer, and is currently set to end on January 3.

Once downloaded, all three games are yours to play as long as you maintain an active subscription. Two of these games require PlayStation VR — Until You Fall and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — but The Persistence doesn’t. It can actually be played with just a PS4 or PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each aforementioned game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: “Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead.”

The Persistence: “Survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations. Explore, evade and fight your way through the depths to bring the ship back to Earth. Gather resources, upgrade abilities and fabricate an arsenal of weapons in this sci-fi horror roguelite.”

Until You Fall: “Fight. Fall. Rise Again. Grow stronger as you battle through an awesome neon environment and strike down magic-infused monstrosities. Fantasy and synthwave collide in this physically active VR hack-and-slash roguelite.”

