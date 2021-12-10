Nintendo Switch Online Adding One of N64’s Best Games Next Month

Today, Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite added one of the N64’s best games. Next month, it will add another one of the N64’s best games. If you haven’t booted up Nintendo Switch Online today, it’s been updated with Paper Mario. That’s not the news though. We knew this was happening. What’s news is that next month’s N64 game has been revealed. To kick off 2022, the highest tier Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be getting none other than Banjo Kazooie. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when exactly in January 2022 the game will be added, but it has been confirmed by Nintendo for next month.

For those that don’t know: Banjo Kazooie debuted back in 1998 via Nintendo and developer Rare, who is now oned by Xbox alongside the IP. The first game in the series of the same name, it’s widely considered one of the N64’s best games, earning a very impressive 92 on Metacritic at launch.

“Trouble brews when Gruntilda the witch captures the unbearably beautiful cub, Tooty,” reads an official pitch of the game. “But before the grisly hag can steal the bear’s good looks, big brother Banjo and his fine-feathered friend, Kazooie, join forces to stop her. Combining their 24 moves and special powers, Banjo and Kazooie will fend off armies of beasts. Bear and bird must hunt down the 100 puzzle pieces and 900 musical notes that will ultimately lead them to Gruntilda. However, miles of swamp, desert and snow and one bear of an adventure stand in their way.”

Like every N64 game available via Nintendo Switch Online, subscribers will need to have access to the service’s Expansion Packt to play this game for “free” when it drops next month.

