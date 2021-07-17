Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Rotation of Free Games

✖

The Epic Games Store has revealed the latest rotation of free games that have come to the PC marketplace. This time around, two games have been made available from now until next week, with two more games to follow soon after that. And while all of these titles in question might be a bit lesser-known, there are definitely some gems here fans of certain genres will appreciate.

From now until next week on July 22, the two games that Epic Games Store users can look to add to their library are Obduction and Offworld Trading Company. Obduction is perhaps the more notable of these two titles as it is a project that was developed by the creators of Myst. First released in 2016, the experience centers around players finding themselves on an alien planet with the goal of making it back home. As for Offworld Trading Company, this project also launched in 2016 and is of the RTS genre. The game is also developed by one of the lead designers behind Civilization IV.

When it comes to next week's rotation, Epic has also already given us a glimpse of what we can expect in the future. Beginning on July 22, Defense Grid: The Awakening and Verdun will end up becoming the latest free offerings on EGS. As its title suggests, Defense Grid is a tower defense style game that released initially well over a decade ago. Verdun, on the other hand, is a World War 1 era first-person shooter and is said to offer an authentic experience resembling what may have been found in the actual conflict. The title is multiplayer-focused so you'll be able to play with your friends as well.

As a whole, what do you think of these current and upcoming additions to the Epic Games Store? Feel free to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.