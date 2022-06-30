Epic Games Store Gives Away More Free Games Than Normal

The Epic Games Store is giving away more free games than normal over the course of the next week. While we've become accustomed to always getting new free titles on the Epic Games Store every Thursday, most customers are used to only getting a pair of titles. Luckily, for the next seven days, Epic Games is sweetening the deal just a bit and is handing out three games for no cost instead.

Starting today and lasting until July 7th at 11:00am EDT, the Epic Games Store will be giving away Geneforge 1: Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and Iratus: Lord of the Dead. These three games together would normally cost roughly $70, which means that there's quite a bit of money to be saved this week.

As for what these games actually are, Mutagen is a lesser-known fantasy RPG that is developed by Spiderweb Software. Iratus: Lord of the Dead is then a roguelike RPG that features turn-based combat. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is likely the most popular game of the bunch here and is a co-op multiplayer experience that sees players taking on one another in addition to in-game baddies. Overall, there's a fair amount of diversity in this slate, which means that there shoud be something for everyone to enjoy this week.

If you'd like to learn more about all of the new free games that have come to the Epic Games Store, you can find descriptions and trailers for them all below.

Geneforge 1: Mutagen

"Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is a unique, truly open-ended fantasy adventure in a strange, new world. You are one of the Shapers, wizards with the awesome power to create life. Want a tool, a trap, an army? You summon it into existence. You create mighty beasts, and they totally obey you. Usually. At least, that's how it's supposed to be. You have been stranded on a forbidden island, full of powerful, lost secrets of your people too. Invaders are also here, trying to steal and master your knowledge. Race them for the awesome treasures hidden here. And destroy the thieves. Or join them."

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

"Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat."

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

"In Iratus you find yourself fighting for the forces of darkness in the role of the titular necromancer—Iratus, recently freed from his millennia-long imprisonment. You control an obedient army of the living dead, with skeletons, zombies, banshees and many other unliving warriors. Create your soldiers the only way a necromancer knows how: from the body parts of your slain enemies!"