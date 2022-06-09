Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

✖

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.

Starting now and extending until next week on June 16th, the Epic Games Store is giving out Maneater for no cost at all. Maneater lets players take control of a shark that is out for revenge against some humans that killed their mother. In addition to allowing players to swim around a vast world, the game also features a number of RPG systems that let you upgrade your shark over time. While you might start out as a small baby shark, by the end of the game, you'll be large enough to take down massive boats.

Maneater is free on Epic Games Store. Supraland is the next free title https://t.co/sCNJdcED9c pic.twitter.com/MSvAyfixLV — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

As mentioned, Maneater has been somewhat mixed in terms of reception over the year. Even though it's a very unique open-world game, the experience doesn't come without a few problems. At this point in time, it boasts a 68/100 score on Metacritic, although same fans personally rated the game higher in their own estimation. Either way, the game being completely free on the Epic Games Store should allow you to play it for yourself and see how it resonates with you.

To learn more about Maneater, you can find an official description of the game below.

"Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark! Maneater is a single-player, open-world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where you are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve."