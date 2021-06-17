Epic Games Store's New Free Games Are Now Live

✖

Like clockwork, the new free video games are now available on the Epic Games Store to claim. Specifically, Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 are now available to claim through next week, at which point Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free instead. In case you somehow weren't already aware, this is a regular thing with the Epic Games Store with new free video games -- typically two, but sometimes more or less -- rotating in every week.

All of the typical caveats apply here, which includes the previously mentioned fact that these will only be able to claim for a limited time. Once they rotate out, there's no claiming them for free. Also, because this is the Epic Games Store, these are PC-only titles. And, of course, they require an Epic Games Store account to claim in the first place, as that is what they will be associated with and where folks can then play them.

"Hell is Other Demons is an action-platform shooter, with Roguelite elements," the Epic Game Store's description of the lesser-known of the two titles reads. "Explore a sprawling, hand-crafted world full of demons, insanely over-the-top boss fights, and a heavy synthwave soundtrack."

As noted above, Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 are now available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store. They will be available through the morning of June 24th, at which point both Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free through July 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

