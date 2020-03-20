Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next 2 Free Games

Epic Game Store has revealed its next two free games, which will be made available on March 26, and remain free until April 2. After this, they will be replaced with — at least — one new free game, possibly more. As for the games themselves, both are 2017 titles. The first is called Figment, which comes way of Bedtime Digital Games. The other is dubbed Tormentor x Punisher, which comes courtesy of E-Studio and Raw Fury. Until March 26 arrives though, neither of these games will be free. Rather, Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable will be. And that’s it. There’s no strings attached. If you’re an Epic Games Store user — which costs nothing — you can download and play all of these games as much as you want because they are yours to keep.

For those that don’t know: Epic Games Store offers at least one free game every week. Sometimes it offers two. Sometimes it offers even more. Usually these games are on the smaller side, but every once in awhile a bigger AAA game will be dished out.

Further, unlike similar offerings like PlayStation Plus, these free games costs you nothing. There’s no subscription attached to them. As long as you maintain an Epic Games Store account, they are yours forever.

Below, you can read more about all of the aforementioned games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Tormentor x Punisher

Pitch: “Everything in Tormentor x Punisher can be killed in one hit, including bosses and yourself. Bosses change the shape of the arena, conjuring rooms and traps to make it more hellish and brutal. Demons adjust to your play style and punish you accordingly. Explore and discover new ways of killing enemies to gain cool upgrades. Reload your machine gun by firing your shotgun. Yeah, you read that right.”

Release Year: 2017

Figment

Pitch: “Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.”

Release Year: 2017

Current Free Games: Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable

Pitch: “Become Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker whose criminal past lead to a violent family tragedy. While on the hunt for those responsible, you will be able to tap into the city’s omnipresent security cameras, download personal information, control systems such as traffic lights and the electrical grid to stop a chase, and more.”

Release Year: 2014

Pitch: “The Stanley Parable is a first person exploration game. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will follow a story, you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, you will have no choice.”

Release Year: 2013