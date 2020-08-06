Epic Games Store Reveals Two More Free Games

Two more free Epic Games Store titles have now been confirmed for giveaways starting next week. Those games are Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection, and they’re scheduled to be free through the Epic Games Store starting on August 13th. That means you’ve got from now until that date to get the two games that are free now, and once the next ones are available, you’ll have until August 20th to download them before they’re cycled out for whatever is next. They’re yours to keep after you get them though and will stay in your Epic Games Store library.

Continuing the trend of offering all sorts of different kinds of games through the Epic Games Store, Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are quite different from one another. Whether you’ve played them before or this is your first time seeing them, you can add them both to your collections a week from now.

An overview of each of the games can be seen below for those wanting to know more about them.

Remnant: From the Ashes

“Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures,” a preview of the game said. “As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.”

The Alto Collection

“Join Alto and friends as they set out on the adventure of a lifetime,” a preview of the game said. “Race down alpine slopes, over windswept dunes, through ancient woodlands and the long forgotten ruins of both critically acclaimed titles: Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey. Along the way you’ll pull off daring backflips, grind over rooftops and leap over vast chasms as you journey to discover what mysteries lie beyond the horizon.”

While you wait on those two games to be free in the Epic Games Store, you can check out both 3 Out of 10 Ep 1: Welcome to Shovelworks and Wilmot’s Warehouse. Those two games are free now for anyone with an Epic Games Store account and will be available until August 13th when they’ll be cycled out for the next two.

