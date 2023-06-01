Epic Games Store Reveals June's First Free Mystery Game

Epic Games revealed this week's free game that's the latest in its lineup of the Epic Games Store's current run of mystery games. Teases from before the reveal led players to have a pretty good idea of what the free game might be, and if you were among those who were also convinced that the game would be Midnight Ghost Hunt from Vaulted Sky Games, you'll be happy to see that you were correct. Epic Games is indeed giving away Midnight Ghost Hunt, an asymmetrical multiplayer game about ghosts and humans hunting one another, and you can now download it for free from now until next week.

The Epic Games Store confirmed that this would be the free mystery game for the week via socials on Thursday with the Epic Games Store site and app now updated to reflect the change, too. As usual, the placeholder for the next game is live now with one more mystery game to be revealed next week after another tease gives players a hint as to what it might be. For context, these mystery games are usually ones that tend to be a bit more high-profile than the weekly giveaways that have gone on basically for forever, though that's of course always up for debate depending on who you ask.

Midnight Ghost Hunt launched on Steam in early access last year, but despite it using Epic's Online Services, the game's never actually been available through the Epic Games Store. It usually goes for $19.99 on Steam but has been on sale off and on to bring the price down to around $7 or so at times. While it's got no Metacritic reviews to speak of, it's achieved a "Very Positive" review score overall on Steam or a "Mostly Positive" score if you limit its reviews to only the more recent ones.

The game itself consists of two teams of four facing off against each other in a ghost hunt that has several phases to it. In the beginning, the four ghost hunter players are stronger and have time to scout out the area and look for traces of the four ghost players by using gadgets and communications to coordinate their efforts. Ghosts have limited capabilities during this time, but once the clock strikes midnight (hence the name Midnight Ghost Hunt), ghosts become much more formidable.

"Lying in wait across a series of cursed locations, relentless spirits stalk the halls," a preview of the game read. "Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm! Play both Ghost and Hunter in a chaotic 4v4 struggle between the living and the dead."

The game's all-time player peak hovered just under 5,000 players, so the game admittedly does not have a huge playerbase if that's something that you usually look for. Free giveaways like this one may help turn that around, however, so if you're at all interested in it, now's the time to grab it and check out Midnight Ghost Hunt.