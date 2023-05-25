Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is One of the Best Giveaways This Year

Of all the free Epic Games Store games given away this year, the newest game that's being given away for free is one of the best freebies in months. It's not even close to a new game either -- the game in question is Fallout: New Vegas, the acclaimed Fallout game that came out back in 2010. But instead of just giving players the base game, Epic Games has made the deal even better by giving away Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition, the one that comes with a higher level cap and four different DLCs for players to try.

As is the case with any of these Epic Games Store giveaways, the redemption process is simple. You simply need to fire up the Epic Games Launcher or head to the desktop version of the store, sign into your account, and claim the game here. Because the game's over 10 years old at this point, it requires basically nothing in terms of specs or storage space to download, so if you somehow haven't played the game before or never got the Ultimate Edition, it's a no-brainer when it comes to adding this to your collection.

Of all the Fallout games, Fallout: New Vegas typically is the one that goes up against Fallout 3 when people are debating which Fallout game is the best, so to say it's a fan-favorite would be an understatement. It should be no surprise then that people are constantly campaigning its creators, Obsidian Entertainment, to work with Bethesda once more to create a sequel to the game. Fallout: New Vegas' creators are open to the idea of revisiting Fallout at some point, but that willingness is of course only a small part of the much larger undertaking that a Fallout: New Vegas sequel would be.

If you've perhaps played Fallout: New Vegas before but never did run through all the DLCs, it'd be worth claiming this version of the game now in order to give them a shot at some point in the future. A breakdown of the four DLCs can be found below, and know that because you're getting all of these, the level cap in Fallout: New Vegas gets bumped up to 50 to allow your character more room to grow.

Fallout: New Vegas DLCs

Dead Money: Lured into a trap masquerading as the Sierra Madre Casino, you are thrown into a high stakes game where you'll have to work with three other lost souls if you want to survive.

Honest Hearts: An expedition into Utah's Zion National Park goes horribly wrong and you become embroiled in a war between tribes and put into a conflict between a New Canaanite missionary and the mysterious Burning Man.

Old World Blues: Transported to the Big MT research crater, you are enlisted by the Think Tank to save them from their own science experiments that have gone horribly out of control.

Lonesome Road: Ulysses, the original Courier Six, contacts you and promises to answer why he refused to deliver the Platinum Chip at the start of Fallout: New Vegas, but only if you make one last journey into the treacherous canyons of the Divide.

Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition will be free via the Epic Games Store from now until next Thursday at which point it'll be replaced by a new giveaway.