Epic Games Store Makes Brief Change to Weekly Free Game

The Epic Games Store has made a brief change to its weekly free video game program. Essentially every week since the Epic Store launched, Epic Games has been handing out various games for no price at all. And while the number of games that are part of this promotion often change each week, Epic has now opted to give out DLC for an existing title rather than doling out individual games.

Starting today and lasting until May 18, the Epic Games Store is choosing to make available free content for The Sims 4 rather than giving away a free game (or two) on its own. Since The Sims 4 is already free-to-play, there's no reason for Epic to make the game available to download at no cost. Instead, it's giving out the "Daring Lifestyle" bundle which features over $30 of additional content for The Sims 4 that is normally purchasable on its own. As a whole, Sims 4 players will be able to access new locales, costumes, and other content that isn't found in the base game as part of this free pack.

When it comes to what the Epic Store will be making available for free next week, Epic is currently keeping this reveal under wraps. For now, next week's freebie is simply labeled as a "Mystery Game" that will be announced on Thursday, May 18th. Typically, when Epic does surprise announcements like this, it means that a more prominent game than normal will end up being free on EGS. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com once this reveal transpires.

To learn more about everything that is free in this Daring Lifestyle pack for The Sims 4, you can check out brief descriptions of all of these add-ons below.

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure

Explore a unique wilderness landscape, revealing a temple, jungle obstacles, cursed relics, and treasures. Experience the culture and customs of Selvadorada, from devouring local eats to learning new dance moves!

The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff

Your Sims are gettin' fancy with The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff! Throw a luxurious party with a variety of extravagant décor. Upgrade your Sims' wardrobes with dazzling gowns and chic formal wear. And don't forget to put together the perfect centerpiece for any event with the all-new Banquet Table and serve tasty dishes to your Sims!

The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit

Expand your style with The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit collection, inspired by the trendsetting designs of Mumbai. Rich colors, iconic silhouettes, and high-contrast patterns bring energy and vibrancy to each item. Show off your individuality by integrating trendy statement pieces with traditional details for a whole new style