Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Games Releasing Soon

Epic Games Store has revealed its next pair of free games, which will soon be free for all Epic Games Store users on PC. At the moment of publishing, Pathway is currently free for all users of the storefront, but this will change next week, or more specifically, next Thursday. Once next Thursday arrives, Pathway will be replaced with two free games: AER Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Both games will be made free on June 25, and will be free until July 3. After this, they will return to their normal prices and be replaced with more free games. That said, if you download either or both before July 3, not only are they free, but they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded them on.

As for the games themselves, AER Memories of Old debuted back in 2017 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Then two years later, it came to Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Stranger Things 3: The Game debuted on the same platforms last year to coincide with Stranger Things 3.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each:

AER Memories of Old: "The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky. This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands, and ancient ruins are in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself."

Stranger Things 3: The Game: "Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist."

