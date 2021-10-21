Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Freebie

Thursday has arrived, which means the Epic Games Store has been updated with another free game for users to grab! This week, the store has just one free title: Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition. The title normally retails for $16.99, but Epic Games Store users can snag it for free through October 28th. As with any free releases on the Epic Games Store, the title must only be claimed by that date, and then it will remain a permanent part of the user’s library. In other words, there’s no need to rush to complete the game!

Now, that said, this month seems to be the perfect time for gamers to play Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition. After all, October is about all things scary, so a good horror game is the perfect way for players to celebrate. Plus, the game is rated “T,” so players too young for “M” rated games (or those that just don’t like blood and gore) can still experience a good scare.

The Epic Games Store’s Tweet announcing this week’s freebie can be found embedded below, and readers can claim the game for themselves right here.

Feeling… spooky? Play as a small child trapped in a weird nightmare in Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition. 🌙



Get it for FREE now! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/ZKr4es6EtO — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 21, 2021

Originally released in 2014, Among the Sleep is a first-person game that puts players in the role of a two-year-old child named David. The Enhanced Edition of the game features improved visuals and performance, behind-the-scenes extras, a digital art book and soundtrack, and more. For those that have never played the game, this seems to be the version to check out!

While there are no other freebies this week, Epic Games did announce next week’s free title: Darq: Complete Edition. The horror game continues the Halloween theme, with a single-player adventure starring a boy named Lloyd experiencing a lucid nightmare. With visuals that evoke the films of Tim Burton, this is one game that horror fans might want to keep on their radar! The title will be free from October 28th through November 4th.

Do you plan on checking out this week's free game? Which of these games are you looking forward to most?