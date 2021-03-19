The Epic Games Store Has a New Free Game

✖

The Epic Games Store has updated with a new game that will be free for a limited time: The Fall. The title typically retails on the platform for $9.99, but it will be available free through March 25th. Those that end up enjoying the game will be happy to know that its follow-up is also available on the Epic Games Store: The Fall Part 2: Unbound. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel is not currently available for free, but it has been given a significant discount. Unbound will be on sale for $9.85 (normally $16.99) through April 8th.

The announcement from the Epic Games Store can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Fall is a 2D action platformer inspired by the gameplay of Metroid and the visuals of Limbo. Developed by Over the Moon, the game puts players in the role of Arid, an AI inside a mech suit tasked with protecting its unconscious human inhabitant. Players must follow the suit's protocol and attempt to keep him alive. The game's story has received strong acclaim, and a third entry in the series is currently in development.

In addition to this week's free game, the Epic Games Store has also revealed next week's free option. Starting March 25th, users will be able to get Creature in the Well. That game will be available for free through April 1st. It seems that the Store is currently following a theme centered around mechs, as Creature in the Well puts players in the role of a BOT-C unit that must travel through a mountain as it tries "to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature." The game combines elements of the hack-and-slash genre with pinball, making for a very unique gameplay experience!

All in all, it seems like users of the Epic Games Store should find a lot to like over the next few weeks!

