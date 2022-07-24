Epic Games Reveals Stance on NFTs Following Minecraft Ban

Epic Games has confirmed that it won't interfere with anyone's plans to utilize NFTs or the blockchain on the Epic Games Store. Earlier this week, the developers of Minecraft completely banned NFTs and the blockchain from the game. At the time, the developer stated that it wanted to create an equal and even space for players that focuses on play rather than profiteering. "To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content, including worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods." Although the developer has no plans to do anything with NFTs at this time, it has stated it will monitor the space to see how it evolves over time.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has stated that he has no plans to interfere with developers who choose to utilize NFTs or the blockchain on the Epic Games Store. Sweeney specifically noted that he doesn't believe storefronts should force its views on others, despite having previously expressed that he believes the space is littered with scams and questioning the concept as a whole. "Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them," said Sweeney. "I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn't interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won't."

As of right now, the Epic Games Store has a store page for a game called Grit, which a western that will use Web3 which utilizes blockchain technology. So far, the game has been met with heavy criticism. It currently has no firm release date, but is labeled as "coming soon". Only time will tell how the full game is received by both gamers and blockchain lovers alike. Either way, it's likely you can expect more games to follow suit on Epic Games Store.

