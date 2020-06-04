Epic Games Store's Next Free Game Is Now Live

The next Epic Games Store giveaway is now live with Overcooked free through the store for the next week. The free game replaced Borderlands: The Handsome Collection which was just recently available for a limited time and included two different Borderlands games. Overcooked is much different from the collection but positions multiplayer features and gameplay as core parts of the game. The game is scheduled to be free via the Epic Games Store from now until June 11th, so if you’ve got some friends you want to head to the kitchen with to either strengthen or break relationships, you’ve got a week to get the game.

Head to the Epic Games Store page for its free games and you’ll find Overcooked listed as the current free offering. The game’s all about prepping and cooking the finest meals in challenging environments that constantly work against you, so even though it starts out simple enough, you’ll quickly find it to be more of an undertaking, particularly if you’re hoping to three-star ever level.

“Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players,” a preview of the game read. “Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!”

Overcooked is a game that’s perfect for parties and small groups, but you basically have to be communicating the whole time if you want to succeed. Assign different players in your groups jobs such as prepping ingredients, cleaning dishes, or being a floater to deal with whatever needs handled at the time and you’ve got a recipe for success.

It’s not nearly as much fun to play by yourself though, so playing with friends is the way to go. It can be done, but playing solo involves swapping back and forth between two characters as you command one to take on a task and then do the same with the other. Overcooked’s fun lies primarily in playing with others, so get a group together if you plan on playing the free game.

Overcooked was followed later by Overcooked 2 which offered a similar experience with some extras. Though some things changed between the two, the core gameplay experience remained the same. Our review of Overcooked 2 can give you a better idea of what to expect from the first game.

