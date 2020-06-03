Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Won't Be Free for Much Longer

✖

A collection of Borderlands games is free right now, but not for much longer. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free right now through the Epic Games Store and has been free for a while as part of the Epic Games Store’s routine offering of free games that cycle out after being available for a while. It’s set to be replaced on Thursday at 10 a.m. by a new mystery game that’ll similarly be free for a limited time, so if you’ve been holding out on getting Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free, you don’t have much longer to redeem the offer.

The site for the store’s selection of free games has had Borderlands: The Handsome Collection sitting there for a few days with less than one day to go now to download it. Simply install the launcher for the Epic Games Store and use an Epic Games account and you’ll be able to get the collection for free.

Included in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The bundle normally costs $59.99 through the Epic Games Store, so free isn’t a bad deal at all compared to the running price for new and premium games.

💥 HEY THERE, HANDSOME! 💥 There's still plenty of loot left in this vault — #Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is FREE on the Epic Games Store until June 4! https://t.co/iRsTUJuF4E pic.twitter.com/TXheLgJQTs — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 28, 2020

Included in the bundle are all of the DLC add-ons offered for the games as well as support for co-op play which means it’s easy for a team of four Vault Hunters to download the collection for free and get right to looting.

The bundle is only around until Thursday though, so be sure to get it before it’s gone.

Vamanos, minion! Arriba, arriba! Get the Psycho Bundle including the Psycho Outfit, Claptrap Pet, and Psycho Buzz Axes in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/8Q9mBu8Usp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 29, 2020

In related Epic Games news pertaining to the Borderlands series, the company recently brought back the Borderlands set in Fortnite. Those items don’t stick around in the store for long, but thankfully for anyone who missed out, the promotion to get the bundle with any purchase of Borderlands 3 through the Epic Games Store is still happening. If you wrap up Borderlands 2 and want to continue the story, you can pick up Borderlands 3 through the same store and get the Fortnite set for free.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.