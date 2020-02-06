Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Games

As is the case with practically every Thursday now, there are new free video games available via the Epic Games Store, and several new ones have been revealed for the following week. This week, digital board games Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride are available for free, but next week? Next week is Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

All the usual caveats apply here, of course. When they are available, they will be PC copies of the games attached to Epic Games Store accounts, and they will cycle out the following week. More specifically, both Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez will be available from February 13th through February 20th.

At this point, there’s no telling what the week after that will include. But, given what Epic Games has said about extending the free games program, folks can expect to see new stuff show up every week until the end of 2020 at least.

Here’s how Epic Games Store describes Kingdom Come: Deliverance on its product page:

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices.”

Here’s how Epic Games Store describes Aztez on its product page:

“Aztez is a unique hybrid of beat ’em up and turn-based strategy, set in the world of the Aztec Empire. Highly technical, real-time, beat-em-up combat events resolve ongoing conflicts in your expanding empire.”

You can check out all of our previous coverage of Epic Games Store right here.